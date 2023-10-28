RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 94,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
RiceBran Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.35 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
