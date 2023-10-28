RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 94,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.35 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RiceBran Technologies

About RiceBran Technologies

(Get Free Report)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.