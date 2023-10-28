Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $0.73 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 56,129 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 22,591 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

