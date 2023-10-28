Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 157.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 764,373 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 46.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 155,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 49,051 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

Featured Stories

