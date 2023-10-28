Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roche by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,473,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,072,000 after purchasing an additional 776,895 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in Roche by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 208,223 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 629,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 258,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 42,230 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 66,373 shares during the period.

Get Roche alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHHBY. Bank of America cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Roche in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Roche Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Roche stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Roche Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.