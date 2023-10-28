Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,203,200 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 1,427,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 401.1 days.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $264.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.30. Roche has a 52 week low of $261.48 and a 52 week high of $349.45.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

