Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,203,200 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 1,427,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 401.1 days.
Roche Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $264.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.30. Roche has a 52 week low of $261.48 and a 52 week high of $349.45.
About Roche
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roche
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.