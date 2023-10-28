Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCKY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Rocky Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $13.01 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $95.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

