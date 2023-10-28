Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 62.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after buying an additional 1,844,297 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 263.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,406,000 after buying an additional 1,667,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 113.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,481,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after buying an additional 1,320,728 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,629.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,896. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.83. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

