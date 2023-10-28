Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $475.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.66 and a twelve month high of $508.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

