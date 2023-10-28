Roth Mkm Cuts Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $57.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Get Calix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calix

Calix Trading Down 3.4 %

CALX opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.52. Calix has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. Calix’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 31.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 27.2% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 5.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Calix by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Calix by 12.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.