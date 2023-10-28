Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $108.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PII. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.77.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 25.42%.
In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $429,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $429,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
