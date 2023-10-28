Royal Bank of Canada Trims Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Target Price to $92.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WHR. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.76. Whirlpool has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

