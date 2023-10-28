Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stake Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 111.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.22.

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $106.57 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

