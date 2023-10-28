RTX (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $79.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RTX. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus downgraded RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

