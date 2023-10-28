Ryerson (RYI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Ryerson has set its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.31-$0.43 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, analysts expect Ryerson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ryerson Stock Up 0.2 %

RYI opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ryerson has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $44.70.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $147,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ryerson by 204.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after buying an additional 621,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter valued at about $20,697,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1,511.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 461,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 128.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 62.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 737,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,984,000 after acquiring an additional 282,468 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

