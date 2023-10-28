SB Financial Group (SBFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.30 million. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 3.6 %

SBFG stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.81.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

