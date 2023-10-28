Scotiabank Trims FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Target Price to $155.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.67.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $137.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.07. FirstService has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 24.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 80.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 126.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

