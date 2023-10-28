Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $70.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,548 shares of company stock valued at $14,790,651 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

