Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.55.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

