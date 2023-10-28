ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $640.00 to $650.00. The stock had previously closed at $530.17, but opened at $560.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ServiceNow shares last traded at $568.16, with a volume of 767,065 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.16.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 196.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 26.6% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $565.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.85. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.72%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

