Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $285.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $286.12.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $236.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.00. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

