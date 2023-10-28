Short Interest in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Rises By 17.6%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 1.4 %

AMRK stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $652.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.47. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $34,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $303,351.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

