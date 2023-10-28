Short Interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Drops By 20.8%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2,269.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 74,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $971,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $271.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

