Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Expands By 127.3%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OXLCM opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.1406 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.