Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Increases By 127.4%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 127.4% from the September 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Prysmian stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prysmian to €45.00 ($47.87) in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The company offers rigid and flexible cables for the distribution of power to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and power distribution solutions, such as medium-voltage cable systems for overhead and underground installation for connecting industrial and/or residential buildings to the primary distribution grid, as well as low-voltage cable systems for power distribution.

