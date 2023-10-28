Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Increases By 127.4%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 127.4% from the September 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Prysmian Price Performance
Prysmian stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prysmian to €45.00 ($47.87) in a report on Monday, July 31st.
About Prysmian
Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The company offers rigid and flexible cables for the distribution of power to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and power distribution solutions, such as medium-voltage cable systems for overhead and underground installation for connecting industrial and/or residential buildings to the primary distribution grid, as well as low-voltage cable systems for power distribution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prysmian
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.