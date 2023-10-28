Short Interest in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Decreases By 15.8%

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Regency Centers Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $57.68 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

