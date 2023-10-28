Short Interest in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Increases By 122.6%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRCA opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Institutional Trading of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRCA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

