Sigma Planning Corp Buys 3,330 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $311.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.