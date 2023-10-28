Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

