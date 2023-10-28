Sigma Planning Corp Has $597,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $325,737 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $70.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

