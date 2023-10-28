Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,256 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.70 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

