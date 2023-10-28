Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,194 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth $33,491,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth $28,389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth $10,848,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth $4,286,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth $4,008,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

Shares of MFIC opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.55.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

