Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,460 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of X. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 286,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.30%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. BNP Paribas cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,202. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

