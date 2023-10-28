Signaturefd LLC Acquires 13,413 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 232.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at $853,274.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,274.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,937.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE AM opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 34.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.29%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

