Signaturefd LLC Acquires New Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $697.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.