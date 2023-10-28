Signaturefd LLC Buys 433 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.7 %

DGX stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.62.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

