Signaturefd LLC Buys 824 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,346,000 after buying an additional 1,179,938 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $211,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,725,000 after purchasing an additional 711,440 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 118,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.80%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

