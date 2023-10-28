Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,818,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,049,000 after purchasing an additional 689,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,744,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,218,000 after purchasing an additional 376,694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.03. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $19.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

