Signaturefd LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock opened at $576.14 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $326.10 and a fifty-two week high of $585.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $517.81 and a 200-day moving average of $511.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

