Signaturefd LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,959,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.85.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $206.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.26 and its 200-day moving average is $225.56. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $248.80. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.41%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

