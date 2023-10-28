Signaturefd LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $91.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.37. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

