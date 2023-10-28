Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 107.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after purchasing an additional 528,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 847.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,542,000 after purchasing an additional 433,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 236,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $272,892.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,391,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $272,892.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,391,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $665,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $62.09 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

