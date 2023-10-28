Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE CMA opened at $38.19 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

