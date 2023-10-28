Signaturefd LLC Sells 438 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after buying an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,381,000 after buying an additional 1,264,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

