Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SILC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicom from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Silicom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SILC

Silicom Stock Performance

NASDAQ SILC opened at $15.00 on Friday. Silicom has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.13 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 596,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 585,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Silicom by 18.2% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 174,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. lifted its position in Silicom by 10.8% during the first quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 108,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.