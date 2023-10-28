Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 232,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.72. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,384,888. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

