Snehal Patel Buys 2,500 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $19,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,301,677 shares in the company, valued at $41,936,265.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Snehal Patel bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,070.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $17,260.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Snehal Patel purchased 4,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Snehal Patel purchased 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,480.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Snehal Patel purchased 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $9,970.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,100.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GLSI opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Read More

