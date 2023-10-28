Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded by TD Cowen to “Market Perform”

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.18.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of LUV opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $40.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.