Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,568 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 59.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

