Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Buys 130 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell bought 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £126.10 ($154.48).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Monday, September 25th, Paula Bell bought 91 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £124.67 ($152.73).

On Thursday, August 24th, Paula Bell purchased 82 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £124.64 ($152.69).

Spirent Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 95.10 ($1.17) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £550.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,056.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.65. Spirent Communications plc has a one year low of GBX 79.75 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 294 ($3.60).

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.78) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203 ($2.49).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPT

Spirent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.