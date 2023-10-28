Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Down to $16.78

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $16.01. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 637,139 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SAVE. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.90 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 8.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 266.6% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.